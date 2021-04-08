Namibia: Smit Leads Namibian Comeback

7 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)

JJ Smit led a lower order onslaught as Namibia overcame a hesitant start to beat Uganda by 98 runs in their first 50-over match on Wednesday.

Namibia were struggling at 70 for four wickets after 16 overs, but their lower order came to the rescue as they recovered to post a formidable 301 for six wickets.

JJ Smit was the chief destroyer, scoring 81 off 56 balls, while new cap Michael van Lingen scored 56, Gerhard Erasmus 44 and Karl Birkenstock 39.

Namibian pace bowler Ruben Trumpelmann, playing his first match of the series, destroyed Uganda's top order, taking the first four wickets for only nine runs, and although Ronak Patel scored a valiant 105 off 129 balls, they never came close and eventually fell 98 runs short of the target.

The scorecard:

