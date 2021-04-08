Namibia: PM Roasted Over Swapo's Alleged Corruption

OPPOSITION members of parliament today took prime minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila to task over her denial that the ruling Swapo party has been infiltrated by corruption.

Parliamentarians including PDM leader McHenry Venaani and Vipua Muharukua, LPM's Bernadus Swartbooi and Henny Seibeb, as well as RDP leader Mike Kavekotora, among others, strongly condemned the statements made by Kuugongelwa-Amadhila distancing the ruling party and president Hage Geingob from the Fishrot scandal.

During parliamentary proceedings yesterday, the prime minister took the floor to make a ministerial statement on the extent of corruption in the country and the measures the government had taken to address the problem.

In her statement, Kuugongelwa-Amadhila reiterated the long-held government's position that corruption was not systemic in Namibia but there are perceptions of corruption.

She gave reassurance that the government and president Geingob were still committed to fighting corruption despite various challenges.

However, the mood changed in parliament when the prime minister attempted to use the platform to address allegations linking Swapo to the Fishrot scandal and the impending collapse of the National Fishing Corporation (Fischcor).

She denied allegations that the ruling party was an accomplice to the disappearance of more than N$75 million from Fishcor which was lost through dubious schemes involving provincial Swapo members.

"With regards to allegations being levelled against Swapo party, the government and the president regarding the reported corruption at Fishcor, these allegations are unsubstantiated and devoid of any truth and are, therefore rejected in the strongest terms," she said.

Opposition MPs however did not take the prime minister's statement lightly.

PDM leader Venaani said Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's statement shows that government "leaders are mendacious with facts".

He said the fact that the government has failed to give names of people who were responsible for inflating various tenders including the N$7 billion airport tender, shows that the government was not serious about fighting corruption.

Venaani also challenged the government to publicly audit the controversial defence owned company August 26 to demonstrate its commitment to fighting corruption.

"The government has been praising itself for cancelling the airport tender. Where is the person who has inflated the tender? What is the government going to do about a former defence minister who has an offshore account and what is the government going to do about the books of August 26 which has been involved in many dubious deals," Venaani asked.

'REPENT SWAPO!'

Venaani's fellow PDM parliamentarian Muharukua said the ruling party and its leadership needs to repent and ask for forgiveness from the public for "stealing public money".

Muharukua said instead of addressing the perception of corruption and denying Swapo's involvement in the Fishrot scandal, the prime minister was rather supposed to use the platform to inform the public on what the government will do to speed up its fight against corruption.

"No amount of gloss statements but remedial action to correct what's wrong would assure the public that the Swapo party is clean," he said.

Muharukua also challenged the prime minister to explain her relationship to prominent businessman Vaino Nghipondoka who has been accused of being favoured when it comes to government tenders.

"Vaino Nghipondoka is related to you prime minister, how is it that he benefited from so many contracts when you were finance minister? A Swapo minister has been found with millions of dollars but nothing was done against them. Namibians have fallen out of love with Swapo, that's why you have so many ministers resigning everyday," he said.

LPM leader Swartbooi said it was wrong for the prime minister to use the platform provided in parliament to address allegations of corruption against Swapo.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Corruption By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added that Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's statement shows an inherent ignorance of Swapo leaders regarding the extent of corruption in the country.

Kavekotora on the other hand said Swapo has made corruption part of institutions of government.

"The magnitude of corruption in this country is something that needs a paradigm shift and this means the government should resign and the country hold fresh elections which could deal with corruption," he said.

PARTY OF INTEGRITY

Swapo vice president Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah reiterated Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's claim that the ruling party was not an accomplice to the Fishrot scandal.

She said the party cannot be linked to the dubious because it was a party of integrity.

"Swapo is not corrupt and this is the reality. Swapo is an institution of integrity. It is running its own activities and funding it itself," she said.