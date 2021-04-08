Tanzania: Paralegals Key to Development, Says Expert

CHAIRMAN of the Kagera Region Inter Agency Legal Aid Coordination Committee, Nestory Nchimani has called upon district councils to register all paralegals operating in the region.

"Paralegals are key people in fostering the nation's development. Efforts should be made to support them because they reach most people at the grassroots level who cannot afford to hire advocates," he said.

Equally, he appealed to the media to work closely with paralegals while also exposing norms that keep women and children in the backyard.

"Marginalised groups include women, children, the elderly and people living with impairment. The media can play a crucial role by exposing gender imbalances that face them," he said.

The committee was launched on July 10, last year by the Deputy Permanent Secretary in the Ministry for Constitution and Legal Affairs, Mr Amon Mpanju.

About 15 organisations were providing legal aid services in the region but only three were registered.

Kagera Regional Administrative Secretary (RAS), Professor Faustin Kamuzora said the region had a population of about 3.1 million people, insisting that availability of paralegal aid was of great importance.

He urged the Regional Inter Agency Legal Aid Coordination Committee to work tirelessly and bring happiness to the oppressed.

"Paralegals play an important role in solving various disputes including land ownership, marriage and inheritance matters," he said.