Mauritius: Covid-19 - Some 16 Percent of the Population Already Inoculated

Some 16% of our local population has already been inoculated with the first dose of vaccine to date. Moreover, as World Health Day 2021 is being commemorated today, and for which the theme is "Building a fairer, healthier world for everyone", it is encouraged that every citizen be very health conscious by eating healthy food, avoiding alcohol and cigarettes, practicing a regular physical activity and knowing how to deal with stress.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, made this announcement, this evening, at the daily press briefing of the National Communication Committee on COVID-19, at the Treasury Building in Port Louis.

The Minister highlighted that, since 05 March 2021 to date, the positive cases have been identified as follows: 410 cases through the contact tracing exercise and COVID testing centres; 90 in quarantine centres; and 35 through random testing. To date, a total of 132 patients were discharged and the number of active local cases stands at 397.

He pointed out that, today, eight positive COVID-19 cases were detected in quarantine centres after the 7th quarantine day. Some 684 PCR tests were effected, out of which three were positive to COVID-19.

One invigilator was tested positive to COVID-19 yesterday. However, underlined the Minister, the person was invigilating only one student and as per the established protocol, the concerned student and parents are currently in quarantine.

As regards patients receiving treatment, he stated that one patient is under ventilator and in stable condition; two patients are receiving oxygen; and one dialysis patient is in severe conditions at the Souillac Hospital.

Furthermore, Dr Jagutpal highlighted that some 1 841 PCR tests were effected yesterday in different regions, namely Bramsthan, Souillac, St Julien and Highlands. No positive cases detected in those villages, except from Highlands.