Namibia: We Will Audit August 26 - PM

7 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

PRIME minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila says the government will soon institute an accountability audit of the books of the controversial August 26 to determine how the defence-owned company has been utilising public resources over the years.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila made these remarks in the National Assembly in response to a challenge by opposition members of parliament who trashed statements that the government was committed to the fight against corruption.

Opposition MPs discredited the prime minister's statement that Swapo and president Hage Geingob were not tainted by corruption and were not involved in the Fishrot corruption scandal in particular.

To demonstrate its commitment to the fight against corruption, Popular Democratic Movement (PDM) leader McHenry Venaani challenged the government to publicly audit August 26 and address the allegations of corruption against the company.

August 26 has since its inception been accused of misappropriating public funds and covering corruption under the guise of national security.

The company has not published its audited financial statements since its establishment.

The prime minister said the government is now ready to audit August 26.

"I confirm that the government is committed to accountability. The public resources that have been allocated to August 26 will be accounted for through an audit. The executive does not intend to conceal the information as is being perceived," she said.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila's statement comes a day after former minister of defence Peter Vilho, who had a troubled relationship with August 26, resigned from his position, following allegations of corruption against him.

After his resignation, Vilho in a letter to president Hage Geingob requested that the government conduct a forensic audit on the allegations of corruption "pertaining to the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs/Namibian Defence Force/August 26 Holdings for the purposes of clearing my name".

