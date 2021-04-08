Namibia: Swapo Not Ready to Deal With Corruption - Ar

THE Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement says former defence minister Peter Vilho remaining in parliament is a sign that Swapo is not ready to deal with corruption.

In a statement released today, AR expressed its concern over the fact that president Hage Geingob has not removed Vilho from the National Assembly.

AR says this is a clear confirmation that Swapo is not ready to deal with corruption, adding that Vilho is the fourth Cabinet minister in the 'Harambee administration' to be relieved of his duties due to corruption.

AR vowed to continue monitoring the work of the office of the prosecutor general (PG) and the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC), while awaiting the arrest of the former minister.

"Should the PG and ACC fail in their duties, we have already begun engagement with regional and international bodies to assist," the movement said.

Vilho met Geingob yesterday to discuss alleged corruption and potential irregularities involving his undeclared N$2,8 million parked in a Hong Kong bank account.

Revelations linking Vilho to the offshore bank account have brought to the fore a decade-old corruption case, which has haunted the former navy commander for years.

The case involves bank accounts in Hong Kong that were investigated as being part of alleged kickbacks linked to a N$1,8 billion arms tender for the Namibian government around 13 years ago.

Former defence force chief, retired lieutenant general Martin Shalli, was forced to retire from his position in 2011 due to an investigation into the kickback allegations at the time.

Vilho also failed to declare his offshore account to parliament as is required by law.

The retired navy commander served minister of defence and veterans affairs from March 2020.