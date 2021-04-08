Namibia: Indian High Commissioner Gets Jab

7 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Charmaine Ngatjiheue

THE Indian high commissioner to Namibia, Prashant Agrawal, on Wednesday took the Covishield (AstraZeneca) shot at the Windhoek Central Hospital.

The Indian government a fortnight ago donated 30 000 vaccine doses to Namibia, and the Minstry of Health and Social Services rolled these vaccines out earlier this week.

Agrawal, who spoke at the vaccination centre, expressed his appreciation of hospital staff and frontline healthcare workers, calling them "corona warriors".

"I also thank the health ministry and government of Namibia for including the diplomatic corps in the vaccination plan.

"Vaccination is the way forward in our common fight against Covid-19, and we convey our best wishes for a successful vaccination drive in Namibia," he said.

