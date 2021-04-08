Namibia: PM Defends Appointing Graft-Accused Shivute As Defence ED

7 April 2021
The Namibian (Windhoek)
By Sakeus Iikela

PRIME minister Saara Kuugongelwa-Amadhila says her decision to appoint Wilhelmine Shivute, who has been accused of corruption, as the new executive director of defence and veterans affairs is not compromised.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila told the National Assembly on Wednesday that a background check was done before Shivute was appointed.

Shivute will be replacing retired commissioner Trephine Kamati, who retired in March.

Her appointment came into effect this month.

Earlier this year, Affirmative Repositioning (AR) movement leader Job Amupanda embarked on a social media campaign to expose what he called alleged corruption pertaining to a N$10 million tender to supply sanitisers at the Ministry of Defence and Veterans Affairs.

Amupanda named Shivute and former minister Peter Vilho as persons of interest in the alleged corruption.

Vilho has since resigned from his position as a result of this allegation and others linking him to corruption revealed by Amupanda.

The prime minister was asked by opposition members of parliament on Wednesday to explain why her office saw it fit to appoint Shivute as executive director despite these allegations.

Kuugongelwa-Amadhila said Shivute was appointed before Amupanda's allegations.

She said her office requested an explanation from the ministry of defence, and "it was found that there was no actual wrongdoing on her [Shivute's] part".

She, however, said the ministry's explanation would not stop any investigation by any interested party into the matter.

Read the original article on Namibian.

Copyright © 2021 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com).

