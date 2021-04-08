Malawi: Court Jails Gomani for Motor Vehicle Theft From Murder Victim Lucy Kadzamira

7 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Alfred Chauwa

Lilongwe principal resident magistrate Viva Nyimba on Wednesday sentenced Arafat Gomani, 22, to seven years imprisonment for stealing a motor vehicle from a deceased Lucy Kadzamira, whom he is also accused of killing.

Gomani was accused that on October 15 2020 at Area 47 in Lilongwe stole a motor vehicle registration Number DZ 4606 , Mazda Demio valued at K2, 500 000 belonging to Kadzamira.

He pleaded not guilty, but state prosecutor Cecilia Zangazanga paraded four witnesses to testify on the case.

Nyimba said the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt and convicted Gomani.

He agreed with the prosecutors for custodial sentencing saying the case was too serious in nature and the owner of the vehicle lost life.

"I therefore commit you for custodial sentence of 7 years ," ruled Nyimba.

The convict is awaiting murder case at the High Court.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Nyasa Times

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.