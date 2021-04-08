Malawi: FA Malawi Impressed With Progress of Mpira TV

7 April 2021
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) says it is impressed with the progress being made in attempting to allow Malawians watch their own football on Mpira Television.

The Mpira Television which is on Kiliyekiliye decoder under the Malawi Digital Broadcast Network (MDBN) beamed its first match involving Malawi National Football Team and Uganda at Kamuzu Stadium on March 22.

Since then, several Super League matches have also been beamed live on channel 122 on Kiliyekiliye decoders and Go Tv as well. Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and Mibawa Televison are responsible for producing live pictures from the stadia.

Commercial and Marketing Manager at FAM, Limbani Cliff Matola, says so far there is good progress in the project as the television is in its trial phase.

"I am glad to inform Malawians that Mpira Tv is now running. The channel will be free for three weeks to allow them sample the product. There will be other exciting programmes on the channel. We are trying everything possible to ensure quality picture so that Malawians can enjoy their own football," said Matola.

Quizzed on the fact that some areas in the country are having problems accessing channels on Kiliyekiliye decoders, Matola said MDBN was working tirelessly to rectify the problem.

"It's true that signal was poor in other areas like Karonga. But MDBN has been on the ground over the Easter holiday to rectify this problem of signal," explained Matola.

