Mauritius Procures Covid-19 Vaccines Through Diplomatic and Pooled Procurement Channels

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is procuring all vaccines through diplomatic channels or through pooled procurement channels such as COVAX Facility/GAVI Alliance, and the Africa Medical Supplies Platform of the African Union.

The information was provided by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, at the National Assembly, yesterday. "There is no local supplier of any COVID-19 vaccines", he said, adding that the Ministry is also proposing to procure 500,000 Sinovac vaccines from China and 1,000,000 Sputnik V vaccines.

As far as COVAXIN is concerned, underlined Dr Jagutpal, it has not applied for World Health Organisation (WHO) approval as the vaccine has been approved by the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI), for emergency use. He stated that in Mauritius, the Trade and Therapeutics Committee and the Pharmacy Board have approved the emergency use of the vaccine. Regarding Sinopharm, Sinovac, and Sputnik V, affirmed Dr Jagutpal, WHO approval is still awaited.

The Minister also gave details regarding the different Covid-19 vaccines being administered in Mauritius and those awaiting delivery, as follows:-

COVAX Facility

507,200 doses, of which 24,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines have been delivered on 21 April 2021;

Serum Institute of India

100,000 doses of Covishield vaccines (donation, already received)

Serum Institute of India

100,000 doses of Covishield vaccines (procured, already received)

Serum Institute of India

200,000 doses of Covishield vaccines

(on order, delivery to be confirmed)

Bharat Technologies

200,000 doses of Covaxin vaccines

(already received)

Russian Development Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia

1,250,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines

(on order, delivery to be confirmed)

African Union

48,451 doses of Pfizer vaccines and 151,231 of Jonhnson and Johnson vaccines (on order, delivery to be confirmed)

China

100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines

(Donation, awaiting delivery)