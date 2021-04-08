Mauritius: Plan Under Preparation for Flu Vaccination Campaign 2021

7 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is currently working on a plan to administer flu vaccines to senior citizens, children with disabilities, and inmates of charitable institutions, in view of the number of positive COVID-19 cases and the extension of the confinement up to end of April 2021.

The announcement was made, at the National Assembly, yesterday, by the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal. He recalled that every year, the procurement of Anti-Influenza vaccines is undertaken by the Ministry to administer same to the target groups comprising elderly persons aged 60 and above, children with disabilities attending specialised schools, and all inmates of charitable institutions and private homes. He added that, for this year, the contract for the procurement of the vaccines has already been awarded, and the first consignment of vaccines is awaited by 10 April 2021.

Moreover, Dr Jagutpal informed that according to the Mauritius National Immunisation Technical Advisory Group (MAUNITAG), elderly persons, who have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, can be administered the Anti-influenza vaccines. "Technical officers of my Ministry are working on a plan to facilitate vaccination of senior citizens to alleviate their hardship", he said.

Hence, stated the Minister, a senior citizen who is about to get his/her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed to get an anti-influenza vaccine two weeks or more prior to the first jab of his/her COVID-19 vaccine. Likewise, he pointed out, a senior citizen, who has already been administered his/her first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, will be able to get his/her anti-influenza vaccine two weeks after his/her first COVID-19 vaccine dose. Dr Jagutpal underlined that there should also be a gap of two weeks prior to his/her second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

If the above criteria cannot be met, affirmed the Minister, the senior citizens will be able to get their anti-influenza vaccine two weeks after their second dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

Read the original article on Government of Mauritius.

