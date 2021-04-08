Mauritius: Remdesivir Not Used in Mauritius for Treatment of Covid-19

7 April 2021
Government of Mauritius (Port Louis)
press release

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, stated, at the National Assembly, yesterday, that Remdesivir is not used in Mauritius for the treatment of COVID-19.

The Minister underlined that the efficacy to treat SARS-CoV-2 of Remdesivir, which is a broad-spectrum antiviral medication usually prescribed for the treatment of patients with Ebola and was used in treating COVID-19, is uncertain. He recalled that the World Health Organisation (WHO) launched a study on the effectiveness of Remdesivir last year.

A Committee of Experts from the Organisation, thus, analysed the results of four clinical trials on more than 7,000 patients hospitalised for COVID-19, which was published in the medical journal BMJ (British Medical Journal). They concluded that there was not enough evidence on the effectiveness of Remdesivir on COVID-19 patients.

In addition, said Dr Jagutpal, scientists highlight the possibility of having significant side effects from the use of Remdesivir, notwithstanding the relatively large cost and logistical implications of an intravenous medication. The Minister pointed out that on 20 November 2020, the WHO advised against the use of this antiviral medication as there was no evidence that Remdesivir improved the survival of patients or prevented them from being placed under mechanical ventilation.

