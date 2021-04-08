Mauritius: Dialysis Patients Treated According to Required Protocol, States Health Minister

press release

At the National Assembly, yesterday, the Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Kailesh Jagutpal, gave reassurance that the dialysis treatment being provided to all patients of the Dialysis Unit at Souillac Hospital is according to required protocols and to the prescription from the Nephrologist. Hence, four dialysis sessions are being carried out daily at Souillac Hospital: three sessions for COVID-19 negative patients, and one late session for COVID-19 positive patients.

The Minister recalled that on 25 March 2021, the result of a PCR test, effected on the same day on one nursing staff attached to the Dialysis Unit at Souillac Hospital, revealed that the latter was COVID-19 positive. Consequently, PCR tests were carried out on all patients and staff of the Dialysis unit of the Hospital on 26 March 2021. The PCR tests revealed that seven staff member, including doctors, nurses and attendants, and 15 patients were tested COVID-19 positive. The Covid-19 tested positive patients were all admitted to ENT Hospital initially pending the disinfection of Souillac Hospital.

On 27 March 2021, informed the Minister, after the disinfection of Souillac Hospital, the COVID-19 positive dialysis patients were admitted there for their treatment on the following day. The other dialysis patients and staff, who were tested negative, were quarantined on 26 March 2021 at Tamassa Hotel, where there were already two doctors on duty and are thus being regularly monitored.

Detailing the medical care provided to the dialysis patients at Tamassa Hotel, Dr Jagutpal pointed out that, as from 26 March 2021, regular visits are effected by doctors and nurses in different time frames starting from 06 30 am till late at night. As from 30 March 2021, one additional doctor, who is conversant with dialysis, has been posted permanently at Tamassa Hotel to monitor all the COVID-19 negative dialysis patients. The doctor accompanies the patients daily from Tamassa Hotel to Souillac Hospital and back, and stays with the patients until all dialysis sessions are completed, affirmed the Minister. Since 2 April 2021, he said, one relative is allowed to accompany and support the dialysis patients at Tamassa Hotel.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Mauritius Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Minister added that a special diet protocol is being applied whereby the nutritionist from Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital is in constant communication with the catering manager at Tamassa Hotel to ensure strict adherence to dietary requirements of dialysis patients.

Moreover, stressed Dr Jagutpal, as from 28 March 2021, one additional doctor has been permanently posted at the Isolation Ward at Souillac Hospital to look after the COVID-19 positive patients who have their sessions in the night, that is, the last session at 20.00 hours. In addition, one nephrologist from Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital visits all dialysis patients admitted at Souillac Hospital and Tamassa Hotel three times weekly for their follow up.

Furthermore, psychological support is being provided by two psychologists from Jawaharlal Nehru Hospital to ensure that dialysis patients do not suffer from any mental stress that may negatively impact their health, underlined Dr Jagutpal.