Ghana: 4 Killed in 5 Accidents in Bekwai

7 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Kingsley E.hope

Kumasi — Four persons were killed and others injured in five separate accidents in the Bekwai Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The injured, about 10, included the chief of Amormoso, Nana Offin Akwasi, 64, in the accidents which occurred on Thursday, April 1,2021.

The deceased were named as Cosmos Owusu, 35, Kofi Adu, 30, Isaac Asante 30 and Yaw Peprah,25.

According to a police source, the first incident involved a Hyundai truck with registration number, GR 5173-P, which collided with an unregistered Haojin motorcycle carrying three people on the Edwinase-Subriso, road at about 12.00pm.

The three occupants on the motorcycle, according to the police source, died on the spot, with the motorcycle burnt to ashes as a result of the accident.

At about 2:20 pm, the police source indicated, the chief of Amomorso, Nana Offin Akwasi, also sustained serious injuries after a Chevrolet Cruze with registration number AS 2438-19 rammed into his Apsonic motorcycle on the Anwiankwanta-Bekwai road.

He was rushed to the Abenkyiman Hospital at Anwiankwanta for treatment, the source indicated adding the suspect driver, Akwasi Addai, was detained with the vehicle impounded.

A third accident occurred at about 5.00pm involving a Honda CR-V 4×4 private car with registration number GE 7244-20.

The driver,the source said, was returning from Cape coast to Kumasi and he lost control of the steering wheel on a section of the road in the Anwiankwanta township and knocked down four pedestrians.

Two victims, Godfred Adu and Ernestina Agyeiwaa, Ellen Darkwah and Beatrice Osei,were rushed to the Abenkyiman Hospital for treatment.

On the same day,at about 7.00pm, there was another accident involving a Toyota Land Cruiser pickup with registration number GS 4887-Z in the Anwiankwanta township, when the driver, Paul Tenkorang, had a failed brake and ran into two taxi cabs injuring four people in the process.

One of the victims, Cosmos Owusu, who was rushed to the KomfoAnokye Teaching Hospital for further treatment died while on admission.

Bodies of the three deceased have been deposited at the Kotwia Hospital mortuary for preservation.

The suspect driver is in police custody, the report said.

The three others; Amankwah Owusu 30, Enoch Gyamfi, 24 and Kwame Owusu 28 are receiving treatment at the Abenkyiman Hospital at Anwiankwanta after sustaining multiple injuries. All the three accident vehicles have been impounded while the suspect drivers are assisting police investigations.

Meanwhile, a driver is also on a police enquiry bail after his truck knocked down a 45-year-old man on a section of the road in the Anwiankwanta township.

The driver who also lost control of the steering wheel crushed a Toyota Matrix private car with registration number AS 8127-15.

The victim, Jeffery Amponsah, is receiving treatment at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital.

Investigations are underway in all the said incidents.

