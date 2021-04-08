Ghana: MPs Urged to Eschew Excessive Partisanship in Parliament

7 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Faustina Kwabea Osei

Kumasi — The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahoho Yaw Gyebi ll, has entreated the majority and minority caucus in parliament, to eschew excessive partisanship in the discharge of their duties.

He advised them to work in harmony and in co-operation with one other, insisting that, their numerical strength should not be a hindrance to their work.

"Almost equal numerical strength of the majority and minority caucus of the house is a clear indication that, Ghanaians can achieve our goals and aspirations together," he said.

Addressing the House at an emergency meeting in Kumasi, Ogyeahoho noted that, the interest of the country should be prioritised by the legislatures in the course of discharging their duties.

He congratulated the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who won the Supreme Court case that challenged his election victory, and also commended former President John Mahama for accepting the decision of the court.

He urged Nananom to continue to advocate strict adherence to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) protocols.

Touching on the welfare of nananom, Ogyeahoho announced that, the House was working tirelessly to complete their accommodation and office complex at Asenua in the Kwabre East District of Ashanti, disclosing that, there was the need for approximately GH¢2 million to complete the project.

He shared with the House efforts being made to acquire laptops for nananom to help them in the discharge of their duties as well as enhancing meetings as the world was evolving around technology and digitisation.

