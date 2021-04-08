Ghana: Woman, 30, Jailed 5 Years for Human Trafficking

Nigerian five/sambaAn Accra Circuit Court has sentenced a 30-year-old Nigerian woman to five years imprisonment in hard labour for trafficking two women from Nigeria to Ghana.

Kate Igugu Agbarh-Otor, who resides in Ghana, is to be repatriated to Nigeria after her jail term.

The convict was said to have brought to Ghana from Nigerian two women for commercial sex work.

The convict was reported to have convinced her two victims aged 30 and 41 that she had secured jobs for them at a restaurant in Ghana.

The Accra Regional Public Police Command Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge said Kate was sentenced last week Tuesday after her plea of guilty.

She said Kate sponsored the transportation of the women without COVID-19 restrictions and received them at Kotobabi Number two, Baastona.

She recruited them for commercial sex work but victims refused and reported to the police and Kate was apprehended and put before the court where she was subsequently convicted.