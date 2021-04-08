Egypt: Antiquities Ministry - Golden Parade's Promotional Film Subtitled Into 14 Languages

The Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities announced that a promotional film on the mummies' Golden Parade has been subtitled into 14 languages, including English, French, German, Japanese, Italian, Chinese, Spanish, Swedish and Dutch.

The massive procession, to take place Saturday, will see the relocation of 22 royal mummies from the Egyptian Museum in Cairo's Tahrir Square to their final destination at the National Museum of Egyptian Civilization (NMEC) in Fustat.

In a statement released on Friday 02/04/2021, the Antiquities Ministry said subtitled versions of the film were sent to Egyptian embassies abroad, as well as foreign embassies in Egypt.

The promotional film will be uploaded on social media pages of the ministry and the Tourism Promotion Authority.

In the documentary, a number of Egyptian actors give an overview of the history of the 22 ancient mummies.