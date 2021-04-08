Egypt: Mashat - Sustainability, Flexibility, Merging Factors to Recover Economy, Overcome Impact of Coronavirus

7 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Minister of International Cooperation Rania el Mashat said that sustainability, flexibility and merging are the factors that can recover the economy and overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world economic systems.

Those three factors work on achieving more sustainable economic system for all the parties, she said.

This came during Mashat's statements on Wednesday 7/4/2021 during a virtual session under the rubric "economic recovery: towards green and flexible future for all".

The event comes as part of activities of the spring meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund which are held on April 5-11.

The session tackled international efforts and the necessary factors that could recover the economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Mashat said.

Mashat asserted the importance of innovation to handle the current unusual situations taking place around the world.

She said that digital transformation plays an effective role in developmental plans of all governments. Therefore, it is important to boost partnerships among parties related to the government and private sectors.

She added that the environmental and social criteria and governance are the rules that should be followed by all governments and companies to transform into the green economy.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.