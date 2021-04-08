Egypt: Mashat - Sustainability, Flexibility, Merging Factors to Recover Economy, Overcome Impact of Coronavirus

Minister of International Cooperation Rania el Mashat said that sustainability, flexibility and merging are the factors that can recover the economy and overcome the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the world economic systems.

Those three factors work on achieving more sustainable economic system for all the parties, she said.

This came during Mashat's statements on Wednesday 7/4/2021 during a virtual session under the rubric "economic recovery: towards green and flexible future for all".

The event comes as part of activities of the spring meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund which are held on April 5-11.

The session tackled international efforts and the necessary factors that could recover the economy from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, Mashat said.

Mashat asserted the importance of innovation to handle the current unusual situations taking place around the world.

She said that digital transformation plays an effective role in developmental plans of all governments. Therefore, it is important to boost partnerships among parties related to the government and private sectors.

She added that the environmental and social criteria and governance are the rules that should be followed by all governments and companies to transform into the green economy.