Egypt: Cooperation Protocol On Providing New E-Services for Pensioners

7 April 2021
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Central Bank of Egypt (CBE) announced signing a cooperation agreement with the National Telecommunication Regularity Authority (NTRA) and the National Organization for Social Insurance to help pensioners obtain their financial dues and proceed ahead with any banking transaction swiftly and easily.

A statement issued on Wednesday7/4/2021 said the agreement came per a decision by of the National Council For Payments in implementation of President Abdel Fattah El Sisi's directives to move toward devising a digitalized society incorporating e-techniques and advances in support of an overall financial inclusion and a digitalization scheme encompassing all state bodies.

CBE Deputy Governor Rami Aboul Naga, NTRA's Executive Director Hossam el-Gamal and Gamal Awad, Chairman of the National Organization for Social Insurance signed the agreement, the statement said.

They agreed to continue coordination to accelerate putting the agreement into effect, it added.

A number of electronic payment providers will operate under the system to facilitate financial payment measures for beneficiaries of the service, according to the statement.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Egypt Online

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.