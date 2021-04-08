Kenya: Harambee Stars Scale Up in Latest FIFA Rankings

Nairobi — After picking up a win and a draw in the last two FIFA international matches, national football team Harambee Stars has scaled up two places in the latest FIFA rankings to rank 102nd in the World.

Stars held Egypt to a 1-1 draw in Nairobi and beat lower ranked Togo 2-1 away from home in the final two Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers to rake up a few more ranking points.

The Egyptians have since moved three places up after the draw with Kenya and a hige victory at home against Comoros who dipped one place to number 131. Togo are down five places to number 133.

Stars remain the second best Eastern African country with Uganda remaining top despite slumping one place down to 84th after their failure to qualify for the Cup of Nations with a draw and a loss in their last two matches.

Sudan who clinched a place in the Cup of Nations with a home victory against South Africa are up four places to rank at position 123. Rwanda also moved similar steps up and are currently 129th.

Ethiopia who sealed an AFCON place for the first time since 2019 have scaled up six places and are currently placed at position 140.

Meanwhile, Senegal remain the best placed African country despite slumping down two places to rank at 22nd place, four places above second placed Tunisia. Nigeria have moved four places up to 32nd while reigning African champions Algeria are down two places to 33rd and fourth in Africa.

Worldwide, the top five has remained unchanged with Belgium, France, Brazil, England and Portugal being the best in the world.