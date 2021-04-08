Tunisia: IPSI Holds International Symposium On 'Journalism and Innovation in Digital Age'

Tunis/Tunisia — The Institute of Press and Information Science (IPSI), on Wednesday, held an international symposium on the theme "Journalism and Innovation in the Digital Age,".

Speakers and experts from over 15 countries are taking part in the symposium to discuss forms of innovation in various media (print, digital press, television, radio, ...).

Hamida el-Bour, director of IPSI, highlighted the importance of this theme which addresses the issue of digital technology today and the challenges imposed by technological change and media's adaptation to these changes and new business models.

During the conference, which runs until April 8, speakers will also address issues such as the practices and challenges of fact-checking, journalistic practices and social media, the use of technology in the newsroom or the impact of digital innovation on the organisation of media.

The symposium will end with a panel discussion with professionals and relevant organisations such as the Independent High Authority for Audiovisual Communication and the Press Council, around the topic "Quality journalism and challenges of digital transition and innovation in the Tunisian media.