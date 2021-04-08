Tunisia: Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency Continues to Support Tunisia

7 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Vice President of the Multilateral Investment Guarantee Agency (MIGA) under the World Bank Group (WB), Vijay TYER affirmed the agency's commitment to continue supporting Tunisia to attract private investment and encourage taking advance of promising opportunities.

He welcomed, at a virtual meeting with Minister of Economy, Finance and Investment Support, Ali Kooli, Wednesday, as part of the Spring Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) held from 5 to 11 April 2021, the reform approach initiated by the Tunisian government and the ideas and directions taken to boost the economy, according to a statement from the Ministry.

The Minister of Economy talked about the main lines of the reform plan, which the government has begun to develop, to boost the national economy and strengthen its competitiveness, including the improvement and development of the investment climate by simplifying procedures and the establishment of appropriate conditions at the institutional and legislative levels.

He called on the agency to support Tunisia through encouraging private operators, be they Tunisian or foreign, to invest in the country, especially in promising sectors including in particular the pharmaceutical industry, renewable energy, and others.

The Minister of Economy has also participated in the Human Capital Conclave, held under the auspices of World Bank President David MALPASS and its Vice President for Human Development, Mamta Murthi.

Participants in this meeting focused on ways to better develop programmes and mechanisms for human development and to intensify and unify efforts in this direction, according to the same source.

