Kenya: IMF Defends Sh255 Billion Facility, Says to Align Kenya's Debt

7 April 2021
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Julie Owino

Nairobi — The International Monetary Fund issued a statement on Tuesday explaining its decision to extend a Sh255 billion loan facility to Kenya saying the fund would help the country stabilize its debt.

The global lender in its latest statement released on April 6 said the country is at a high risk of debt distress, a situation which has partly been triggered by the outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

"Kenya has large financing needs on account of the adverse effects that the COVID-19 pandemic has created," said IMF.

IMF also suggested that it loaned Kenya to also help reduce the country's fiscal deficit, which will also be bridged through a combination of revenue mobilization and spending rationalization measures.

"Their program would bring the overall fiscal deficit below 4 percent of GDP by FY24/25 helping put the debt level (debt/GDP) on a downward trajectory," IMF's statement read.

The agency however stated that the situation will easen over time as the COVID-19 shock eases.

The lender said the current program included measures to promote greater transparency in public accounts, strengthening of the anti-corruption framework, and addressing weaknesses in some state-owned enterprises.

IMF also said it has taken the responsibility of providing policy advice and financing to support the government's program.

On weather graft allegations that may arise from the new loan, IMF said it has outlined conditions that the government will have to adhere to over a predetermined period.

The measures include promotion of fiscal transparency via publishing of procurement information including beneficial ownership data of companies that are awarded contracts, publication of an audit of all COVID-19 related expenditures in FY19/20, and a review of the current legal framework for asset declarations of senior public officials and conflict of interest rules.

IMF said out of the Sh255 billion, Kenya had already received Sh33billion to support its budget where the government said it will support the country's next phase of COVID-19.

Since the first disbursement under the 3-year loan program, Kenyans have frequently stormed the IMF's live events protesting the approval of the additional loan facility by the IMF Executive Board.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Capital FM

Most Popular
Central African Republic
Business
Senegal
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.