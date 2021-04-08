Ghana: GIJ Students Commended for Peaceful Demonstration

An aspiring national youth organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Prince Kamal Gumah, has commended the students of the Ghana Institute of Journalism (GIJ) for embarking on a peaceful demonstration to press home their demands from the school's authorities.

Students of the Institute embarked on protest last week against a decision by the school's authorities to makesome students to defer their courses for not paying their tuition during the registration period for the semester.

The students described the decision as unfair and embarked on a protest to get the university to rescind the decision and give them a period of grace to settle their debts.

They also took their case to the media to appeal for public support and assistance for their request

Eventually, they managed to get the authorities of GIJ to grant their request to extend the deadline for the registration and payment of the tuition fees.

Mr Gumah commended the students for their tenacity, adding that their bravery was highly admirable.

"I am moved by how compelling youth advocacy is. Their relentless efforts resulted in the school's management paying heed to their request for amnesty over the payment of their tuition fees after negotiations with student leaders.

"It is commendable that the young student leaders rose to the task. Advocacy by the youth has become significant in ensuring social change and thus the need arises to elect good leaders to seek our interest and I hope to become the next National Youth Organiser for the NPP when the party goes to the polls to elect a new leadership ahead of the 2024 general election," Mr Gumah touted.

He says he is confident of his abilities to rally the country's youth behind the NPP to secure a historic third successive victory in the 2024 presidential and parliamentary elections.

A native of Bawku in the Upper East Region, Prince Gumah, as he is affectionately called by his peers, comes from the Santeem Yiridema royal family, a family that has produced many people who are prominent members of the NPP.