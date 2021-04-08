Ghana: K'bu Burns Centre Receives Gh¢13,750 Scar Mgt Products

The Reconstructive Plastic Surgery and Burns Centre at the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital has taken delivery of scar management products estimated at GH¢13,750.00.

The items, donated by Accra-based Essence Derma Care, distributors and dealers in surgical and therapeutic skincare products in the country, is to support the hospital to treat people who report there with burn injuries.

The Operations Manager of Essence Derma Care, Mrs Diana Wunyala, who presented the items, said, "This is part of Essence Derma Care's CSR projects and also in response to the challenges that we witnessed last year on December 8, 2020, when we had the opportunity to do a presentation on our scar management products to the centre.

"We were taken round the ward after the presentation and we came to the realisation that the centre needed support, so we had to do something in our own small way."

Mrs Wunyala mentioned that during the visit, they learnt of patients suffering severe injuries from burns and having been admitted to the hospital for a long time with them being unable to foot their bills.

"We provide the best of surgical and therapeutic skincare range and this is why we are focused and passionate about helping our clients obtain the best healthy skincare products to keep and maintain healthy beautiful skin.

"We are a reliable source of great skincare. We have good products that deal with all manner of scars, professional skincare routine, anti-aging, acnes, among others," she said.

Dr Ahensan, who received the items, expressed his profound gratitude to Essence Derma Care for the support.

"We've been in contact with this company since December. They came to do a presentation on their scar management products, including moisturisers. They gave us some samples to test as well," he said.

Dr Ahensan said burns constituted one of the major cases reported at the hospital.

"The trauma of the burn injury itself is so devastating and then the cost of managing the issue because the scars after the burns may try to hinder their coming back to society. So how to manage a scar is a very big problem; and so we are so grateful to them for the donations," he said.

Caption: Mrs Wunyala (right) presenting the items to Dr Ahensan while some staff members of the two organisations look on