Ghana: Politicians Asked to Ameliorate Plight of Citizenry

Koforidua — Bishop Samuel Adu, Pastor of House of Prayer Ministries International, Koforidua in the Eastern Region, has admonished politicians to create innovative means to accelerate the nation's growth and development to ameliorate the plight of the citizenry.

"Just as men of God are finding innovative ways to join in prayer and to organise the church to stand its grounds, politicians must also find ways to help the nation's growth, development, peace, unity and national cohesion to move her forward," he stressed.

In an interview with Ghanaian Times on Easter Sunday, Bishop Adu said peace, unity, national cohesion, growth and development of the nation must be the prime objective of politicians to support and assist the citizenry to ameliorate their plight by harnessing the nation's resources to complete newness of life.

"Unfortunately, the current situation does not allow the citizenry to secure bright future as it is uncertain one which cannot accelerate the progress and development of their future so leadership must find innovative ways to secure the future of our nation so that prosperity does not judge us.

"Politicians must work with the clergy to find ways to transform our society so as to give the youth hope for the future, be patriotic and eschew social vices to build a formidable society that should reawaken our passion to play our part towards the progress of our nation," Bishop Adu stated.

He indicated that Christians must continue to reflect on the painful sacrifice Jesus Christ made on the Cross for mankind and must always use Easter celebrations to bring real meaning, significance and impact on progress of the people, growth of the nation and urged the church to reorganise and repackage Easter in a way that would bring development, both physical and spiritual to Ghanaians.

Bishop Yaw Adu said the commemoration of the passion, death, and resurrection of Christ by the Church showed relationship with God.

He advised Church leaders to think deep and amend their ways because the Church had power to change the fortunes of the nation by teaching the truth and discipline so that citizens would stop looting the nation and also engaging in other social vices.