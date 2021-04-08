Ghana: Kotoko to Host Bechem At Obuasi Today

7 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By Andrew Nortey

Ghana Premier League (GPL) title chasers, Asante Kotoko will host Bechem United at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium today in a match day seven outstanding encounter.

The match was originally was called off when a heavy downpour rendered areas of the Accra Sports Stadium pitch (Kotoko's previous adopted home ground) soggy and unplayable.

Having moved to Obuasi while renovation works continue at their Baba Yara Sports Stadium base, Kotoko would hope to make their presence felt at the new area.

That would mean having a good start with Bechem today when they continue with the campaign to return to the top echelons of the Premier League.

With no continental commitment to distract them, Kotoko would be focused on changing their fortunes, starting today's game which points could take them to the top three of the table.

But Bechem will come as no pushovers as they harbor similar plans of their own to compete for one of the top sports for 'Africa' this season.

Perched at the seventh position with 27 points, Bechem will be fully aware of where the maximum points from this game will take them and would go all out for the 'kill'.

Luckily for them, the venue may not offer any home advantage to the Porcupine Warriors and will get a level playing field to fight for the points.

After drawing with Techiman Eleven Wonders over the weekend, Kotoko would hope to return to winning ways to keep up pace with the leaders and will trust that the likes of Emmanuel Gyamfi, Fabio Gama and other will live up to expectation to snatch the points.

Meanwhile, the FA has appointed referee Jacob Aduntera as the referee for the match.

According to an FA statement, he will be assisted by Mohammed Tijani and Isaac Asante on the lines, Frederick Samena as fourth referee and Moses Abaidoo Mensah as Match Commissioner.

