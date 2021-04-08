Ghana: Minister Opens 18-Unit SHC Apartment in Accra

The Minister of Works and Housing, Francis Asenso-Boakye, has inaugurated an 18-unit apartment constructed by the State Housing Company (SHC) Limited at North Kaneshie in Accra.

Comprising two- and three-bedroom units and christened 'the Club Court',the apartment is one of the projects funded by the company from its internally-generated fund (IGF), for the first time in decades.

The 0.42 acre site upon which stands the apartment used to host the company's club house which raked in GH¢1,000 a month but GH¢4,000 was spent to maintain it for the same period.

At the ceremony on Wednesday, Mr Asenso-Boakye presented the keys to some owners of the housing units, targeted at middle level income earners and where a 2-bedroom cost GH¢586,000.

The inauguration was part of the minister's tour of finished and ongoing projects by the SHC as well as existing government bungalows in Accra on Wednesday.

It afforded the minister, who is the New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Bantama in the Ashanti Region, the opportunity to acquaint himself with the projects to inform him on policy formulation.

Addressing a staff durbar before the tour, he commended the SHC for undertaking the projects from its IGF and generally turning round the fortunes of the state enterprise over the last four years.

Within the period, he said, the company had showed its zeal and, for that matter, that of the government to bridge the housing deficit in the country through provision of housing facilities across the country.

He said the endeavours of the company were in line with the government's vision to prioritise affordable housing across the country in the next four years.

"A strong collaboration with SHC will help provide decent and affordable housing," he said and assured the company of the government's support for it to succeed.

As part of the government's efforts to provide more affordable housing projects, he said, processes had been initiated to set up a National Housing Authority to fill institutional gaps identified in the system and lead affordable housing development.

Mr Asenso-Boakye encouraged developers in the country to collaborate with the government to deliver safe, decent and affordable housing to address the housing deficit in the country.

The Managing Director of SHC, Kwabena Ampofo Appiah, spoke about his ability to transform the company into a profitable one poised to help address housing challenges in the country.

One of the strategies deployed, he said, was the construction of affordable facilities for middle-level income earners.

He gave the assurance that the SHC would deliver on its mandate effectively to help the government realise its vision for the housing sector.

One of the projects inspected was the SHC Mallow Court at Adenta, which consists of four blocks made up of 32 units comprising 16 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom apartments, which were already occupied.