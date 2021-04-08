Ghana: GFA License D Coaching Course to Commence in Tamale

7 April 2021
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) License D Coaching Course for which the application process opened some few weeks ago will officially begin in Tamale next week.

The FA has therefore asked applicants who applied through the Northern Regional Football Association (NRFA) to take note that the intensive course will be in two batches.

A statement said that the first batch will run from April 12-20, 2021 while the second batch runs from April 21-29, 2021.

The statement mentions some of the key areas of the training as growth and development of young footballers, methods of coaching and cardio vascular resuscitation/ administration of first aid.

Participants will also be taken through series of practical sessions.

FA's Technical Director, Bernhard Lippert and Director of Coaching Education, Professor Joseph Mintah will lead the training together with other GFA Coaching Instructors.

The Licence D Coaching Course will be held across the 10 Regional Football Associations (RFAs) for the promotion and development of grassroots football.

"It is the Policy of the GFA that will soon be adopted by the Club Licensing Regime. Prospective Coaches are to note that without a coaching certificate a person shall not be allowed to coach in the football ecosystem of Ghana" said General Secretary Prosper Harrison Addo, Esq.

The Association in conjunction with CAF plans to organise CAF License A, B and C as well as the CAF Pro Licence courses. There will also be a number of Coaching Refresher Courses to ensure that Coaches do not lose their licenses. It must be noted that when a coach does not undertake a Refresher Course for a period more than two years, they will lose their license.

