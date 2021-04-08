Cameroon: Nanbudo Friendship Tournament - Cameroon Emerges Champions

Her athletes finished first with 18 gold and two silver medals in the competition which ran from March 30 to 31, 2021 in Yaounde.

Host nation Cameroon has emerged overall champion of the 2021 CEMAC Nanbudo International Friendship Tournament which ran from March 30 to 31 at the Yaounde Multi-Purpose Sports Complex. They were first with 18 gold and two silver medals. This is the third time Cameroon is winning the competition.

The friendship tournament brought together nanbudokas from Cameroon, Chad, Central African Republic, Gabon, Congo, Equatorial Guinea and Burundi. The winner, Cameroon, was closely followed by Chad with one gold medal, 17 silver medals and two bronze medals. Central African Republic came third with one gold medal, two silver medals and 17 bronze medals. Cameroon's good performance, sports analysts say, is thanks to preparations made during some national international trainings organised before the competition.

The President of the Cameroon Nanbudo Federation, Master François Mbassi, said he was satisfied with his team's performance and underlined that the competition took place on transparent bases; giving equally opportunities to all the athletes. He further encouraged Cameroonians to join Nanbudo which to him, can greatly contribute to nation building and development.

In the side lines of the tournament an international Nanbudo training seminar was organised from April 1 to 3, 2021. At the end of the workshop, some Nanbudokas changed grades. The tournament was crowned with a ceremony to pay homage to the founder of Nanbudo, Doshu Soke Yoshinao Nanbu, who passed away last year. The Homage Week in honour of the Yoshinao Nanbu ran from March 29 to April 4, 2021 on the theme: "The three tenses: the past, the present and the future". At the end of the ceremony some nanbudokas described the late Yoshinao Nanbu as an exemplary human being. It should be said that the week-long event took place under strict respect of Covid-19 barrier measures.