Cameroon: Epidemiology Training - Govt Launches Competitive Examination

According to the circular, latest date to receive application file is April 23, 2021.

The Minister of State, Minister of Higher Education and the Minister of Public Health, have launched competitive examination for the recruitment of 16 students into the advanced training of the Cameroon Field Epidemiology Training Programme (CAFETP), for the academic years 2021/2023.

According to a joint order issued by both ministers in Cameroon Tribune edition of April 5, 2021, the competitive examination is opened to Cameroonian civil servants without discrimination of sex or language. Candidates must fulfil the following requirements: be 40 years at most as at 1 January 2021, be on duty at the Ministry of Public Health or at the Ministry of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Industries; be a holder of a doctorate or a PhD in Human Medicine or a Doctorate or a PhD in Veterinary Medicine; have at least two (2) years experience in at least one or any of the following fields: detection, prevention, control and surveillance of diseases, management of responses to epidemics and other public health events. However, foreign candidates can also apply at the level of their health administrations within the number of places reserved for them (that is four) as well as upon submission of a complete application file.

Application files should comprise amongst others an attestation of effective presence at work, a cover letter addressed to the Coordinator of the Technical Secretariat of the CAFETP, a certified true copy of the Doctorate or PhD thesis in medicine or veterinary medicine, any document attesting to the candidate's experience in at least one of the required fields and a recommendation letter written by the Head of a Priority Programme or a Regional Delegate for Public Health or of Livestock, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry.

The list of candidates authorised to sit for the examination shall be posted at the Ministry of Public Health, one week before the date of the written part. The posting of the said list shall serve as convocation. The communiqué reveals that the complete application files shall be received at the Technical Secretariat of the CAFETP at the Department of Diseases, Epidemics and Pandemics Control (DLMEP) or at the email address cafeltp2011@gmail.com latest the23 April 2021.

The written part of the examination will take place at a unique centre in Yaounde on May 17, 2021. The oral part has been scheduled for May 19, 2021. Both Ministers have underscored that any fraud detected before, during or after the competitive examination shall be sanctioned according to the laws and regulations in force.