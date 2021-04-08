Tunisia: Study - Informal Sector Absorbs 36 Percent of Workforce in Tunisia

Tunis/Tunisia — The informal sector absorbs 36% of the workforce in Tunisia, that is nearly 1,3 million: this is the main finding of a study carried out by the National Observatory for Employment and Qualifications (French : ONEQ) coming under the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Vocational Integration in collaboration with the National

Institute of Statistics.

The study was presented at a press conference held Wednesday in Tunis by the ministry in collaboration with the United Nations Development Programme and the International Labour Organisation.

It emerges from the study conducted on a sample of 11,000 people aged 15 to 60 that 39% of workers are men. 52% of the labour force are young people and 83% do not have any scientific or professional qualifications..

Director of the observatory Fakher Zaïbi said about 10% of higher education graduates are employed in the informal sector. Agriculture, construction and trade have the lion's share with 80% of informal workers.

The study, the official said, is intended to establish the full picture of the situation of informal work in Tunisia to devise a programme of transition to formal work.

Recommendations produced by the study mainly include the governance of formal sector employment, measures to ease access to funding and an action plan to secure transition to formal employment.