Tunisia: No Plans to Ease Preventive Measures to Stem Covid-19 Spread - Health Minister

7 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — There are no plans to ease the preventive measures to stem the spread of the coronavirus, Health Minister Faouzi Mehdi said on Wednesday.

He was speaking on the fringes of the ceremony held on the adoption of the National Health Policy 2030.

The minister empasised the imperative to stem the spread of the virus to break the rapid rise of infections and reduce the number of cases requiring hospitalisation.

The capacity of ICUs has reached 80% and that of oxygen-supported beds hit 50%, he pointed out.

Registration on the evax platform will help increase the vaccination rate, now that more quantities of the COVID-19 vaccines are being delivered to Tunisia, the minister further indicated.

