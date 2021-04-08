Tunisia: Military Sport - Tunisia Elected Member of Executive Office of Arab Military Sport Union

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has been elected member of the executive office of the Arab Military Sport Union, in the person of Colonel-Major and Director of Physical Education and Military Sport Hassan Lajimi.

Lajmi's election took place on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the Union, currently held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.

For his part, Major Mohamed Zekri was elected chair of the media committee, while Captain Mohamed Ayoub Al-Kouthayri was named rapporteur of the technical committee.

The 35th session of the General Assembly of the Arab Union of Military Sports is attended by representatives of 16 countries.