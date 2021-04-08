Tunisia: Military Sport - Tunisia Elected Member of Executive Office of Arab Military Sport Union

7 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has been elected member of the executive office of the Arab Military Sport Union, in the person of Colonel-Major and Director of Physical Education and Military Sport Hassan Lajimi.

Lajmi's election took place on the sidelines of the General Assembly of the Union, currently held at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the Arab League in Cairo.

For his part, Major Mohamed Zekri was elected chair of the media committee, while Captain Mohamed Ayoub Al-Kouthayri was named rapporteur of the technical committee.

The 35th session of the General Assembly of the Arab Union of Military Sports is attended by representatives of 16 countries.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.