Tunisia: President Saied Speaks Over Phone With King of Jordan

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Wednesday, had a phone call with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Saied voiced sincere wishes for stability and security for King Abdullah and for the Jordanian people, following the latest events in the kingdom.

He reiterated commitment to bolster cooperation between the two countries, in the interest of the two peoples, said a Presidency statement.

King Abdullah II thanked the President for this call and affirmed his eagerness to expand bilateral relations.

He also accepted President Saied's invitation to visit Tunisia as soon as the health situation improves.

Tunisia, in a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry Sunday, expressed «total solidarity» with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; it reaffirmed «full support» for the decisions and measures taken by the kingdom's leaders to «preserve peace in the country and guarantee the stability and prosperity of the Jordanian people.»

Jordan's news agency Petra announced Saturday that the authorities carried out a major operation to arrest a former adviser to King Abdullah II and other personalities for «security reasons.»

The king's half-brother Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein was asked to «stop some activities that could be used to shake the stability and security of Jordan,» said a statement by the army.