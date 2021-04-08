Tunisia: President Saied Speaks Over Phone With King of Jordan

7 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Republic Kais Saied, on Wednesday, had a phone call with King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Saied voiced sincere wishes for stability and security for King Abdullah and for the Jordanian people, following the latest events in the kingdom.

He reiterated commitment to bolster cooperation between the two countries, in the interest of the two peoples, said a Presidency statement.

King Abdullah II thanked the President for this call and affirmed his eagerness to expand bilateral relations.

He also accepted President Saied's invitation to visit Tunisia as soon as the health situation improves.

Tunisia, in a statement issued by the Foreign Ministry Sunday, expressed «total solidarity» with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan; it reaffirmed «full support» for the decisions and measures taken by the kingdom's leaders to «preserve peace in the country and guarantee the stability and prosperity of the Jordanian people.»

Jordan's news agency Petra announced Saturday that the authorities carried out a major operation to arrest a former adviser to King Abdullah II and other personalities for «security reasons.»

The king's half-brother Prince Hamzah bin Al Hussein was asked to «stop some activities that could be used to shake the stability and security of Jordan,» said a statement by the army.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.