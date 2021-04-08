Tunisia: Project 'Salam - Preventing Violent Extremism' Tested in Many Prison Units

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian League of Human Rights (LTDH), Wednesday, held the closing conference of the project "Salam - Preventing violent extremism in Tunisia.»

The meeting was attended by representatives of several relevant bodies such as the Directorate General of Prisons and Rehabilitation, besides civil society.

Participants discussed the recommendations issued from the workshops and art therapy sessions and debates held within the prison units.

The project that integrates the artistic and human rights dimensions started in 2017. It is being experimented in the prisons of El Mghira, El Mourouj as well as in the women's prison of Manouba and the prison unit of Kef.

Oumayma Jebnouni, member of the LTDH, head of "Salam" project hoped to see this experience generalised in all prisons.

She noted that violent extremism also includes gender-based violence and the rejection of any form of difference.

Spokesperson for the General Directorate of Prisons and Rehabilitation Sofien Mezghich spoke about the agreement signed between the Ministry of Justice and the LTDH on the visit to prisons and monitoring their respect for human rights.

He stressed the positive impact of such programmes on prisoners, noting that civil society has shifted from a monitoring role to that of a full partner.