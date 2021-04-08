Tunisia: Nine Academics and Researchers Out of 103 Candidates Selected By SWIB

Tunis/Tunisia — Nine female academics and researchers out of a total of 103 candidates from 12 regions were selected by the incubation programme "Senior Women In Business" (SWIB), which aims to provide them with support for the creation of startups and thus give more visibility to these women entrepreneurs.

Initiated by the "Chambre Nationale des Femmes Chefs d'Entreprises" (CNFCE) and "Global Project Partners" (GPP), in collaboration with "The Next Women Tunisia" (TNWT) and "Betacube", this project is aimed at women academics and researchers over 45 years old who wish to transform a concept based on a research project into an innovative and stable startup.

These projects represent several sectors of activity, notably health, heritage enhancement, biotechnology, sustainable development, renewable energies, artificial intelligence and data science.

The objective is to support these researchers and academics to make their project ideas bankable and enable them to mobilise the necessary funding, said vice-president of the CNFCE, Syrine Dimassi Darghouth, at a press conference held on Wednesday.

It also aims at promoting their access to markets through digital and good management of resources (human, financial), in addition to their relations with their environment (administrations, ministries ...), she added.

She said that these project ideas include the creation of a certification centre for essential oils, an online platform of lawyers to provide online consultations, a project for the production of gluten-free flour from cork oak and another for autistic people.

She recalled that a survey of female academics and researchers revealed that 86% of them believe that ideas exist, but cannot be turned into projects because these women are not familiar with the entrepreneurial ecosystem.

She stressed that the incubation programme, which will last for three months (March 15 to June 15, 2021), includes capacity-building workshops, mentoring, personal coaching and access to IT experts...