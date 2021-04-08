Tunisia: 'Tunisia Aims to Reduce Health Disparities Between All Social Groups and Regions' - Mechichi

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia aims to reduce health disparities between all social groups and regions and rehabilitate the health sector thanks to the 2030 National Health Policy, Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi said Wednesday.

Chairing a ceremony on the adoption of the 2030 National Health Policy held on National Health Day, Mechichi stated that the approach is based on ensuring the autonomy of public health structures which will be equipped with all necessary means of oversight and questioning.

The PM said the public sector, which offers 80% of health services, must provide access to healthcare to all vulnerable groups, reiterating the government's commitment to adopt a participatory approach for the implementation of the national health policy.

He put emphasis on the State's regulatory role, which must provide equal access to healthcare to all, he emphasised.

Mechichi added that «the 2030 National Health Policy puts citizens at the core of the healthcare system not only as actors but also as partners."

He pointed out that healthcare fees are increasing year after year, laying emphasis on the need "to seek funding and social coverage mechanisms so as to meet the needs of all social groups on the basis of equity between regions."

WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean Ahmed AL-Mandhari expressed hope that the 2030 National Health Policy will contribute to the establishment of a more comprehensive and fairer health system.