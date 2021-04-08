Libya: Saied Calls for Exemplary Relations With Libya Based On Innovative Visions and Mechanisms

Tunis/Tunisia — President Kais Saied received Wednesday at Carthage Palace Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation in The transitional Government of National Unity (GNU) Najla El Mangoush.

The meeting focused on the fraternal and partnership relations binding Tunisia and Libya and means to diversify them.

Saied highlighted the common destiny and objectives of the two countries, calling for exemplary relations, based on visions and innovative mechanisms.

He stressed the importance of developing new forms of partnership for a better future for the two brotherly peoples.

Kais Saied expressed his satisfaction with the positive political developments in Libya, thanks to the will of its people. He reiterated Tunisia's readiness to continue to put its experience at the service of the Libyans and to support them in the upcoming political developments.

For her part, the Libyan minister referred to the "historic" visit made by Kais Saied in Libya last March and the importance of the messages it contained.

She said she conveyed to the President of the Republic the greetings of the President of the Presidential Council and the Head of the National Unity Government and their willingness to work for the consolidation of cooperation and partnership relations with Tunisia in various fields.

The Libyan Minister of Foreign Affairs indicated that she chose Tunisia as her first trip abroad as a token of recognition of the positive role played by Tunisia during the Libyan crisis.