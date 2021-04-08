Tunisia: Project to Empower Education System to Prevent and Counter Violent Extremism Launches

Tunis/Tunisia — The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), on Wednesday, launched in association with the Ministries of Education and Higher Education, and the National Commission to Combat Terrorism the project "Empowering the education system and school communities through the promotion of human rights".

The project, which was developed in partnership with the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), the Embassy of the Netherlands in Tunis, aims to prevent violent extremism in schools and universities.

It is part of the support provided by UNESCO and the OHCHR to the Tunisian state in the implementation of national action plans for the prevention of violent extremism and aims to provide all students with the necessary skills to promote sustainable development, gender equality, strengthening the culture of peace and non-violence, global citizenship.

This project, which will be spread over a period of 3 years, aims to provide technical support to the National Commission for Combating Terrorism (CNLCT), the Ministries of Education and Higher Education and Scientific Research to prevent violent behaviour among young people and to promote education in human rights, global citizenship, media and information.

The project to support the education system and schools is funded by the Embassy of the Netherlands in Tunis with $ 2 million.

In addition, UNESCO and the OHCHR will support Tunisia's national strategy in the implementation of Sustainable Development Goal 4 which aims to ensure inclusive and equitable quality education and promote lifelong learning opportunities for all by 2030.

Minister of Education Fethi Slaouti told TAP this project targets primarily students to prevent and counter violent extremism in schools through cultural activities and sports, especially during the period of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For her part, Project Officer, Education Sector, Youth, Literacy and Skills Development, UNESCO office for the Maghreb, Helene Guiol said that the project aims to fight against violent extremism and hate speech through educational programmes in elementary schools, secondary schools and universities.