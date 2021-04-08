Tunisia: PM - Govt to Guarantee Necessary Conditions for Success of Economic Salvage Plan

Tunis/Tunisia — Premier Hichem Mechichi said his government intends to guarantee necessary conditions for the success of the economic salvage plan launched in March in partnership with the Tunisian Confederation of Indstry, Trade and Handicrafts (French: UTCA) and the Tunisian General Labour Union (French: UGTT) in Beit El Hikma, Carthage.

"The salvage plan must not be delayed," the PM said Wednesday at a ceremony that saw the signing of an agreement with UTICA providing for the creation of joint committees of economic reform. The government will seek to agree with its social partners on a number of items before the plan is submitted to international lenders.

This has to do in particular with investment, the salvage of public enterprises and entrepreneurship, he said.

The first two meetings dedicated to the launch of the economic reform scheme were held on March 17 and April 2 in Beit El Hekma, in the presence of PM Hichem Mechichi, Governor of the Central Bank of Tunisia Marouan Abbasi, UTICA President Samir Majoul and SG of the labour union Noureddine Taboubbi in addition to several economic operators.

These meetings were geared towards developing a consensual ecoonmic salvage plan that will be submitted to international donors.