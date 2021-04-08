Tunisia: Torture Victims File Complaints Against Judicial Police Over Non-Enforcement of Warrants Against Perpetrators

7 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Torture victims decided to lodge complaints against judicial police officers who refuse to implement summons orders issued by transitional justice chambers against perpetrators.

"This helps entrench impunity," they said at a press conference held jointly Wednesday by the Civil Coalition for the Defence of Transitional Justice and the World Organisation Against Torture.

Attendees were unanimous that constant refusal by judicial police officers to discharge their mission is a criminal offence.

The press conference was held at the seat of the National Union ofTunisian Journalists (French; SNJT) with attendance of families of victims.

Honorary President of the Association of Tunisian Judges (French: AMT) and member of the Civil Coalition for the Defence of Transitional Justice Raoudha Grafi said f ailure to implement warrants is punishable under penal code.

"Failure to bring those accused before courts is meant to protect them as most of them are police officers,"she said. 57 warrants issued by the Tunis chamber of transitional justice and 21 by the one in El Kef were not implemented.

The Civil Coalition for the Defence of Transitional Justice is made up of the OMCT, the Tunisian League of Human Rights (French: LTDH), the Tunisian Forum for Economic and Social Rights (French: FTDES), Lawyers Without Borders, AMT and Al-Bawsala.

