Tunisia: Nabeul - 114 People Tested Positive to Covid-19

Tunis/Tunisia — 114 people have tested positive to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, in the governorate of Nabeul, bringing to 16,769 the total number of infected cases in the region, according to an updated report published by the Regional Health Department.

The same source indicated that the number of deaths linked to the pandemic in the governorate has reached 515 cases, while 528 people are currently carriers of the virus.

In this context, Governor of Nabeul, Mohamed Ridah Mlika said on Wednesday in a statement to the media that "the epidemiological situation in the region is very difficult in view of the high percentage of positive cases (34% of all tests), during the last week, and with an average of more than 80 cases per day".

Mlika said that the situation in the 6 delegations of Hammamet, Nabeul, Dar Chaabane Fehri, Beni Khiar, Korba and Kélibia was classified as "serious", adding that 43 people are currently hospitalised.

He indicated that, until the date of April 6, 2021, 5,200 citizens have been vaccinated, specifying that this figure represents 40% of the people concerned by the vaccination whose number is estimated at 12,400.