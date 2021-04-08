Tunisia: Nabeul - 114 People Tested Positive to Covid-19

7 April 2021
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — 114 people have tested positive to COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, in the governorate of Nabeul, bringing to 16,769 the total number of infected cases in the region, according to an updated report published by the Regional Health Department.

The same source indicated that the number of deaths linked to the pandemic in the governorate has reached 515 cases, while 528 people are currently carriers of the virus.

In this context, Governor of Nabeul, Mohamed Ridah Mlika said on Wednesday in a statement to the media that "the epidemiological situation in the region is very difficult in view of the high percentage of positive cases (34% of all tests), during the last week, and with an average of more than 80 cases per day".

Mlika said that the situation in the 6 delegations of Hammamet, Nabeul, Dar Chaabane Fehri, Beni Khiar, Korba and Kélibia was classified as "serious", adding that 43 people are currently hospitalised.

He indicated that, until the date of April 6, 2021, 5,200 citizens have been vaccinated, specifying that this figure represents 40% of the people concerned by the vaccination whose number is estimated at 12,400.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Tunis Afrique Presse

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.