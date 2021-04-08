Gambia: The Election Calendar of the IEC for the Next Electoral Cycle Has It Changed?

7 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Yesterday, 5th April 2021 should have witnessed the publication of the referendum notice according to the Electoral Calendar published by the IEC in the media in 2020. 5th May to 3rd June 2021 should have been the sensitisation period on the Constitution.

The Calendar has now changed as the constitution hangs on a balance.

Registration of voters should have started on the 14th January and ended on 26th February 2021. These dates elapsed because of logistical and technical consideration regarding contract on the provision of registration materials. New dates have now been set for general registration. Diaspora registration was scheduled for 1st July to 31st July 2021.

Now, we are heading towards the election period. 30th October -5th November is scheduled for Nomination. 9th November to 2nd December 2021 is scheduled for Campaign. 4th December is scheduled for Presidential Election.

The IEC needs to update the Calendar so that what is realistic is transmitted for public knowledge.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Latest Covid-19 Statistics from African Countries

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.