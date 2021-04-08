Gambia: The Election Calendar of the IEC for the Next Electoral Cycle Has It Changed?

Yesterday, 5th April 2021 should have witnessed the publication of the referendum notice according to the Electoral Calendar published by the IEC in the media in 2020. 5th May to 3rd June 2021 should have been the sensitisation period on the Constitution.

The Calendar has now changed as the constitution hangs on a balance.

Registration of voters should have started on the 14th January and ended on 26th February 2021. These dates elapsed because of logistical and technical consideration regarding contract on the provision of registration materials. New dates have now been set for general registration. Diaspora registration was scheduled for 1st July to 31st July 2021.

Now, we are heading towards the election period. 30th October -5th November is scheduled for Nomination. 9th November to 2nd December 2021 is scheduled for Campaign. 4th December is scheduled for Presidential Election.

The IEC needs to update the Calendar so that what is realistic is transmitted for public knowledge.