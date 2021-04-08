Gambia: Minister Tangara Holds Meeting With CTBTO Executive Secretary

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, Dr. Mamadou Tangara, on Wednesday 7 April held an audience with the Executive Secretary, Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organisation, Dr. Lassina Zerbo, in his office in Banjul.

Minister Tangara warmly welcomed Dr. Zerbo to his office and indicated that the interface would strengthen interaction between his organisation and The Gambia. The Minister informed Dr Zerbo that with the support of the National Assembly, The Gambia would ratify the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test- Ban Treaty. The Minister reiterated the strong support of The Gambia to the CTBTO and for its entry in force.

He assured Dr. Zerbo of the full support and collaboration of the Government of The Gambia whilst calling on his African counterparts to support the appointment of Africans in key positions at international organisations. Foreign Minister Tangara added that The Gambia would fulfill its obligation to the organization, noting that the country has a voice to secure in the process of non-proliferation of nuclear tests.

For his part, the Executive Secretary of Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, Dr. Lassina Zerbo, hailed the Minister for the stance he took in defence of the continent's interest on the global stage. He used the opportunity to emphasize the need for Gambia's ratification of the treaty.

It could be recalled that the organisation was established 25 years ago by the United Nations Security Council with the ultimate intention of banning nuclear tests in the world.

Also present at the meeting was the Permanent Secretary, Mr. Habib T. Jarra and Director of European Affairs Division, Mr Ebrima Mboob.