Gambia: Tango Chairperson Urges Journalists to Be Responsible in Reporting

Mr Charles John Njie, Chairperson of the Association of Non-Governmental Organization (TANGO), has called on the media practitioners to be responsible in the execution of their journalistic work as the country is gearing up for an electoral cycle.

Mr. Njie said this on Wednesday 7th April 2021, while presiding over the opening ceremony of a three-day training of media practitioners on COVID-19 organized by Canada based Journalists for Human Rights.

Njie said there is need for versatility amidst the current times of the globe, adding that COVID-19 has taken the world by surprise with its devastating effects and impacts on the globe. He said as such, it is crucial for the media practitioners to be well equipped to be able to report responsibly.

Njie said the country is preparing for an electoral cycle and journalists should execute their works with due diligence and respect for fundamental rights, such as right to privacy, expression and association. He urged journalists to be wary and be mindful of the issues they report on in trying to break the hottest news, especially those that can cause chaos in the society.

He commended the organizers for coming up with the noble initiative, which will equip the journalists with requisite knowledge on their work.