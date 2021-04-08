Gambia: Wrestling Promoter Decries Losses Amid Postponement of Combat

7 April 2021
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Bai Mbowe, a traditional wrestling promoter who resides in Njoofain, North Bank Region (NBR), has decried financial losses amid the postponement of a wrestling combat he planned to stage.

Mbowe, who walked into Foroyaa's office, said he is a promoter and he organizes wrestling competitions/combats in NBR and sometimes in the Kombos.

He said about two months ago, they organized a wrestling competition and when they set the date for the competition, the government issued a press release banning social gatherings. He said they cancelled the event and up to date they could not have a new date to hold the wrestling competition.

Mbowe said this has affected them because he had spent money ahead of the combat.

He said they have written a letter to the Office of the President to seek audience with the Head of State to inform him about their plight and they got a reply, indicating that they are supposed to meet someone before the president.

He said they were told to meet Alkali Conteh, who is said to be working at State House as a protocol officer. He said they have made several efforts, about three times, to meet with Mr. Conteh but their efforts proved futile.

Mbowe said they want to meet the president and talk to him about their problems, adding they are youth and their objectives are to work for themselves and the country through organizing wrestling duels. He said they want someone to help them in their endeavors.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.