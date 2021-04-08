Gambia: Wrestling Promoter Decries Losses Amid Postponement of Combat

Bai Mbowe, a traditional wrestling promoter who resides in Njoofain, North Bank Region (NBR), has decried financial losses amid the postponement of a wrestling combat he planned to stage.

Mbowe, who walked into Foroyaa's office, said he is a promoter and he organizes wrestling competitions/combats in NBR and sometimes in the Kombos.

He said about two months ago, they organized a wrestling competition and when they set the date for the competition, the government issued a press release banning social gatherings. He said they cancelled the event and up to date they could not have a new date to hold the wrestling competition.

Mbowe said this has affected them because he had spent money ahead of the combat.

He said they have written a letter to the Office of the President to seek audience with the Head of State to inform him about their plight and they got a reply, indicating that they are supposed to meet someone before the president.

He said they were told to meet Alkali Conteh, who is said to be working at State House as a protocol officer. He said they have made several efforts, about three times, to meet with Mr. Conteh but their efforts proved futile.

Mbowe said they want to meet the president and talk to him about their problems, adding they are youth and their objectives are to work for themselves and the country through organizing wrestling duels. He said they want someone to help them in their endeavors.