Nigeria: Forbes List - Dangote, Adenuga, Rabiu Retain Positions As Dollar-Billionaires

Africa's richest man and President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Chairman of Globacom, Chief Mike Adenuga, and Chairman of BUA Group, Alhaji Abdul Samad Rabiu have retained their positions, emerging as Nigeria's only Dollar-billionaires, according to Forbes 2021 world billionaires list.

Chief Executive Officer of Famfa Oil Limited, Mrs. Folorunso Alakija, fell off the list -- second year in a row, The Cable reported.

In 2019, Alakija made the Forbes list of world billionaires and was ranked 1941 in a list of 2,153 billionaires; with a net worth of $1.1 billion. The oil tycoon dropped off the global billionaires' list in 2020, although she still emerged as 20th richest African billionaire in 2020.

Forbes said Alakija's fortune dropped below $1 billon due to lower oil prices because she is mainly into oil exploration.

Dangote retained the top spot of Africa's richest person with a net worth of $11.5 billion, making him the 191st wealthiest person in the world.

He owns 85 per cent of publicly-traded Dangote Cement through a holding company, and has shares in publicly-traded salt and sugar manufacturing companies.

Adenuga, Nigeria's second richest man, was ranked 440th richest in the world with a net worth of $6.1 billion, up from $5.6billion in 2020.

Rabiu emerged as 574th richest person in the world with an estimated fortune of $4.9 billion. He also maintains the position of sixth wealthiest person in Africa.

Despite the worldwide economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak, Forbes said an additional 660 individuals were added to its 2021 billionaires list.

"It's been a year like no other, and we aren't talking about the pandemic. There were rapid-fire public offerings, surging cryptocurrencies and skyrocketing stock prices," Forbes said.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Business Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"The number of billionaires on Forbes' 35th annual list of the world's wealthiest exploded to an unprecedented 2,755 -- 660 more than a year ago.

"Of those, a record high 493 were new to the list-roughly one every 17 hours, including 210 from China and Hong Kong. Another 250 who'd fallen off in the past came roaring back. A staggering 86 per cent are richer than a year ago."

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Amazon, Mr. Jeff Bezos, remains the world's richest man for the fourth straight year with an estimated worth of $177 billion, followed by the CEO of Tesla, Elon Musk in second place with $151 billion.

Altogether, the 2,755 billionaires on Forbes list are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion in 2020.

The United States of America has the highest number of 724 billionaires, followed by China (including Hong Kong and Macao) with 698.

Forbes said it used stock prices and exchange rates from March 5 to calculate net worths