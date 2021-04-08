Zimbabwe: Aircraft Mogul Hartnack Arrested

8 April 2021
The Herald (Harare)

Businessman Adam James Hartnack, who owns Adamair (Pvt) Limited and Mr Bristle, a manufacturing firm located in Msasa, Harare, was yesterday arrested by the Special Anti-Corruption Unit (SACU) on allegations of duping the Meteorological Services Department (MSD) of over US$70 000 meant for national cloud seeding in Bulawayo and Matabeleland North provinces.

Hartnack was detained at Rhodesville Police Station in Harare and is expected to be charged with three counts of fraud.

Head of SACU, Mr Thabani Mpofu, confirmed the arrest.

"It is true that he provided wrong information to Government and criminal charges will be preferred against him.

"Government will approach the High Court to pursue civil charges to recover the embezzled money while prosecution process will also take place," said Mr Mpofu.

Accusations facing the businessman are that he misrepresented to the MSD, through a flight analysis schedule for the 2018/19 cloud seeding season that there were two aircraft on standby.

He allegedly lied that the two aircraft were in Harare and Bulawayo and were ready to undertake the cloud seeding project during the 2018/19 season when there was only one aircraft available, while the other was out of the country for maintenance.

Read the original article on The Herald.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2021 The Herald. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

More From: The Herald

Most Popular
Governance
Nigeria
Business
Health
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Prophet Bushiri Buys 4-Year-Old Daughter a U.S.$414,000 Maserati
Nigeria Launches National Task Force to Combat Crime
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
Tanzania's First Lady Janet Magufuli Admitted to Hospital
Forbes Africa Names Top 10 Richest African Artists
Three Years On, Will SADC Finally Come to Mozambique's Rescue?

AllAfrica publishes around 800 reports a day from more than 130 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.